Telford Tigers end losing streak with dramatic comeback

The Tigers snapped a five-match losing streak in dramatic fashion as Scott McKenzie bagged a brace and Louie Newell also got on the scoresheet.

And head coach Watkins was thrilled to get back to winning ways in front of Telford’s own fans.

“What a great game of hockey, so exciting,” he said. “The game had everything, played at a real good pace, plenty of physicality, loads of skill and drama you can’t script.

“We played hard, full on commitment, disciplined in our structure with power play chances both way being nullified by solid penalty killing.

“We did a great job of managing emotions and finding a way back from a two-goal deficit, with three unanswered toward the end of the game with some huge plays and big goals.

“A big big two points for us resulting from a great team performance and great support from the fans which made the atmosphere electric.”

Tigers remained short benched, but welcomed back James Smith from injury and Aidan Wilson from suspension.

A goalless first period was full of effort by both teams and was played at a fierce pace and both teams finishing their checks. Referees Williams and Matthews were calling every infraction, which didn’t help the flow of the game at all.

The second period was played in a similar vein and Tigers can consider themselves very unlucky to fall behind with five minutes of the period left to play. A breakdown of play in the Tigers’ defensive zone allowed Milton Keynes to score when the puck fell kindly for Rory Herrman to tap t into a wide open net. The goal was harsh on the home side who had competed well with their title chasing visitors all game.

Both teams had power play chances, but Jordan Hedley in the Lightning goal was in top form and kept the Tigers at bay. Equally Brad Day at the other end was proving hard to beat.

Jaden Peca made two terrific blocks on the penalty kill and Tigers kept the Lightning lead to just one goal.

Early in the third period, the visitors were given another power play when Jake Price was called for holding. This time Milton Keynes made the advantage pay when Dillon Lawrence hit a wrist shot from the slot that went in off the crossbar.

The second goal was harsh on Telford and left them a mountain to climb, but with nine minutes of the game left, Telford had a power play chance of their own after Ross Venus was called for holding the stick. Peca was at the heart of the power play and sent a pass to the unmarked Scott McKenzie in the slot. McKenzie hit a perfect wrist shot past Hedley to halve the deficit.

Hedley then made a superb save at point-blank range to prevent McKenzie from equalising.

With the game clock entering the final 90 seconds, Tigers poured forward and as they were pulling Day from goal to add an extra attacker Peca found Louie Newell in the slot and Newell beat Hedley with a terrific wrist shot.

The game restarted and Tigers continued to attack the Lightning, who were reeling. With 14 seconds on the clock, Telford launched one final attack and Archie Hazeldine sent the puck towards goal where McKenzie expertly deflected it past Hedley to give the home side a third goal.