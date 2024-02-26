Tom Watkins blames errors as Telford Tigers slip to another loss

Watkins was generally pleased with how his team performed, blaming the loss on errors made at crucial moments of the game.

Jesse Sutton fired the Tigers into a first period lead but Swindon scored twice to establish a lead they would not relinquish despite the best efforts of the visiting team., who sit sixth in the Planet Ice National League standings.

Watkins said: “That was a good performance on the road, despite the defeat and we pushed hard to tie it up and had a couple of good chances at the end.

“The fine margins, the small details make such a big difference in a hockey game to the final outcome.

“Managing the puck at high level against a highly skilled offence opponent, not getting caught on odd man rushes, boxing out well, turning pucks over, smart changes and then taking opportunities when they present themselves are all vitally important.

“I am generally pleased with our performance but we lost the game in the small details and that is what we need to work on.”

Goals from Sam Bullas and Glen Billing gave the hosts a 2-1 lead at the first intermission after Sutton had opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

Though Jaden Peca brought the Tigers level shortly after the restart with a terrific wrist shot, they quickly fell behind again when Colby Tower scored the first of two goals in the second period, breaking through the defensive lines and firing past Brad Day into the top corner.

Harry Ferguson reduced the deficit to 4-3 early in the third period but again, having got a sniff of a comeback, the visitors allowed the hosts to get away again and restore their two-goal cushion when a defensive lapse allowed Billing to net his second of the match.

Still Telford kept pushing and a late powerplay goal from Fin Howells, set up by the returning Archie Hazeldine after Chris Jones had been penalised for interference, set up a grandstand finish.

But despite pulling netminder Day and exerting late pressure on the home goal, the Tigers were unable to find a leveller as their frustrating run continued.