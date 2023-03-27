Telford Tigers let win slip away, but secure play-off spot

Tom Carlon

Romford Raiders netted an equaliser with just four seconds of the match remaining to take the match into overtime, with the Essex visitors grabbing the victory two minutes later.

However, that point earned by Telford – coupled with a defeat for Bristol in Swindon – was enough to guarantee a top-eight finish.

Reflecting on the game, head coach Tom Watkins said: “We let that one slip. I thought we had it in the bag, it felt like we controlled the game, we played hard, played physically and the game felt like a play-off game at times as it had a some edge to it. We had a two-goal lead going into the third and decisions we made in the first and last minute of the period gave them the opportunity to take advantage.”

Tigers made a poor start to the game and were behind in the third minute.

Marco Pascale’s shot was saved by Brad Day,but the puck rebounded perfectly for Jacob Ranson to shoot into the open net.

Within two minutes Telford were level.

Great play by Aiden Wilson created an opportunity for Scott McKenzie, who controlled the puck in front of goal and shot in off the post.

Midway through the first period, Tigers took the lead.

Sam Watkins forced a turnover behind the goal and the puck broke free to Lucas Price, who backhanded a shot low past Ethan James in the Raiders goal.

Raiders were back level with three minutes of the opening period left to play.

Tigers failed to clear the puck out of their zone and paid the price when Alex Roberts shot low past Day to equalise.

The game was getting fractious and in the dying seconds of the period. Tigers’ Danny Rose and Rory Herrman were assessed fighting penalties along with Roberts and Sean Barry for Raiders.

Early in the second period, with Tigers carrying over a power play from the end of the first period, they took the lead again

A well-worked passage of play saw Vladimir Luka send a pass from the right circle to Ricky Plant, who was behind the Raiders’ goal, but sent a first time pass in front where McKenzie hammered home a shot past James.

Tigers added a fourth goal with another power play goal.

With Raiders’ Elliot Dewey serving a roughing penalty, Tigers took advantage of the extra attacker and Luka hit a powerful shot at goal which rebounded off James’s pads for Fin Howells to shoot into the open net.

Tigers’ Tom Carlon gave away a needless penalty early in the third period, which led to a Raiders power play goal through Jake Sylvester from distance.

Telford spent much of the remainder of the game pushing for a goal to extend their lead, but Raiders were always dangerous on the break and Harry Gulliver managed to scramble a rebound home to draw the sides level with just four seconds of regulation time left.

The game went into overtime and Telford were still reeling from conceding the late equaliser.