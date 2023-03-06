Telford Tigers are tamed by Romford Raiders

Vladimir Luka scores

Tigers conceded in the opening seconds of the game as Marr Gomercic scored on a breakaway for Raiders. Fin Howells responded for Telford with an equaliser but Callum Wells put the hosts back in front to give them the lead at the end of the first period.

Vladimir Luka equalised again early in the second period only for Raiders to score twice through Aaron Connolly and Alex Roberts.

A Jake Price long range shot narrowed the Raiders lead to just one at the end of the second period.