Telford Tigers are tamed by Romford Raiders

By Russell Youll

Telford Tigers came out on the wrong end of a 7-4 scoreline after travelling t Romford to take on the Raiders.

Vladimir Luka scores
Vladimir Luka scores

Tigers conceded in the opening seconds of the game as Marr Gomercic scored on a breakaway for Raiders. Fin Howells responded for Telford with an equaliser but Callum Wells put the hosts back in front to give them the lead at the end of the first period.

Vladimir Luka equalised again early in the second period only for Raiders to score twice through Aaron Connolly and Alex Roberts.

A Jake Price long range shot narrowed the Raiders lead to just one at the end of the second period.

Rory Herrman deflected in a Scott McKenzie shot for Tigers’ fourth goal in the third period but poor defending saw Tjay Anderson and Jake Sylvester score late on to give Raiders victory. Marco Pascale scored an empty net goal in the dying seconds to complete the scoring.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

