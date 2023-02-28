Tom Watkins delight as Telford Tigers fight back for victory

Rory Herrman celebrates the dramatic powerplay win. Top right, Finn Howells scores. Bottom, Brad Day saves. Pictures: Steve Brodie

The visitors equalised with just seconds remaining in the clash on Sunday, before Tigers earned an overtime win.

Although Watkins admits his side had to hang on at times, he was pleased with how they responded to that late setback.

He said: “A win is a win. Two points are what count. It was a tough slog and the goal against us six seconds from the end of regulation was a blow but we managed to put it behind us and tilted the ice in our favour in overtime.

“We hung in there a little as Swindon had a lot of powerplay time and good chances but some very committed solid performances across the team tonight saw us across the line.”

Tigers came into the game off the back of three losses, but they made a bright start and opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Tom Carlon.

The game turned on an incident late in the first period. With Tigers already down a man due to Danny Rose being called for hooking, Deakan Fielder was called for boarding and Balint Pakozdi cross-checked Fielder, who responded by punching Pakozdi.

The officials conferred and Fielder was given a match penalty for fighting and ejected from the game.

Swindon had an extended five-on-three power play and made the two extra men count.

Aaron Nell drew the sides level with a shot from the slot, which beat Day, who was screened.

Then Nell’s shot was tipped past Day by Edgars Bebris to give Swindon the lead.

Rory Hermann then scored for the hosts at the start of the second period, before Swindon hit back again through Pakozdi.

The visitors were only ahead for 30 seconds though as Telford struck back with a third goal.

Vladimir Luka took possession of the puck behind the goal and sent a pass in front where Carlon was perfectly placed to smash the puck past Marr.

The back-and-forth affair then saw Nell put Swindon 4-3 up, before Luka levelled again for Telford.

Telford took the lead five minutes into the third period.

Lucas Price was sent in on goal but he miscontrolled the puck, which fell fortuitously for Sam Watkins to take control of and he hit a perfect wrist shot past Dean Skinns. With the game entering the final minute, Swindon pulled Skinns from the goal to add an extra attacker. The tactic paid off when with just six seconds of regulation time left Swindon equalised, Nell banking the puck in off Day from behind the goal.