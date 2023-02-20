Tom Watkins: Telford Tigers wasted a great start to the game

Brad Day makes a save

Tigers came into the game on a three-game winning run with recent addition Rory Herrman impressing on the goal trail, after scoring six goals the previous weekend.

However, travelling to face National Ice Hockey League National League table-toppers Leeds, Tigers fell to a heavy 9-3 defeat and Watkins felt his side could have taken advantage of their fast start.

He said: “We started the game well and played a solid first period.

We kept it simple and kept them to the outside but through the second period they stepped up, beat us to the puck every time and took advantage.

“We got a good start to the third period and were taking a little momentum into our next shifts, but next thing you know the game is out of reach.”

Tigers made the perfect start to the game with a goal in the opening three minutes. Jack Watkins scored with a shot from in the slot which went over Sam Gospel’s shoulder.

Both teams had chances throughout a fast paced first period and Tigers were disappointed to go into the break level as Mac Howlett scored for Leeds in the final thirty seconds of the period.

The opening minute of the second period saw the hosts take the lead with a goal from Cole Shudra. Shortly after Kieron Brown added a third goal and Tigers were left reeling. Midway through the period Howlett added his second goal of the night to put Leeds 4-1 ahead. Tigers started the third period with Tom Carlon in the penalty box as he was called for slashing.

But it would be Telford that would score despite being a man down. Herrman scored a terrific short handed breakaway goal to pull a goal back for Tigers.

Within a minute Leeds had restored their three goal lead whilst they were still on the power play and Jake Witkowski scored for the home team. Tigers gave themselves hope with a third goal. Scott McKenzie scoring from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

With ten minutes of the game to play, Leeds scored three goals in a minute, ending any hopes of a comeback for Telford.