Telford Tigers push on in play-off chase

Tom Watkins (Steve Brodie)

Tom Watkins’ side sit eighth in the NIHL National Division – which is also the final play-off position from the league of 11.

It has been a difficult campaign for Tigers, with victories few and far between, though they snapped a disappointing run of 10 home league defeats in a row with a 7-3 success over Bees last time out.

Watkins will hope his side can take confidence from that into tonight’s clash away from home, where Telford check into third-placed Peterborough Phantoms for a 7pm face off.

Tigers return to home ice tomorrow evening with the visit of Sheffield Steeldogs (6pm), who currently sit fourth in the standings.