Telford Tigers push on in play-off chase

By Lewis CoxTelford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers hope to strengthen their play-off aspirations by building on last Sunday’s big win but face a daunting weekend of fixtures.

Tom Watkins (Steve Brodie)
Tom Watkins’ side sit eighth in the NIHL National Division – which is also the final play-off position from the league of 11.

It has been a difficult campaign for Tigers, with victories few and far between, though they snapped a disappointing run of 10 home league defeats in a row with a 7-3 success over Bees last time out.

Watkins will hope his side can take confidence from that into tonight’s clash away from home, where Telford check into third-placed Peterborough Phantoms for a 7pm face off.

Tigers return to home ice tomorrow evening with the visit of Sheffield Steeldogs (6pm), who currently sit fourth in the standings.

Just seven points separates Tigers, Bristol Pitbulls and Bees for a play-off spot.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

