Telford Tigers tamed in defeat to Bristol

By Nick Elwell

Telford Tigers had a miserable night against Bristol Pitbulls in the NIHL National League.

Another Tigers defeat

The visitors were 7-1 up at the half and had extended that to 9-1 by the end of the night.

Man of the match for the visitors was Christian Mohr while Tigers best player, on an otherwise night to forget, was Ryan Lewis.

Mohr was involved in the first goal of the night after his shot was blocked only to fall into the path of Solder who fired home.

The goals then just kept coming for the visitors with a standout moment from Bristol’s Harewood who danced around a couple of Tigers players before flipping it into the net to make it 4-0.

With the score at 7-0 the Tigers pulled one back through Sam Watkins assisted by Silverthorn and McKenzie but it was the only time the home side found the net all evening as they will look to swiftly move on from this result.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

