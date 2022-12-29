Telford Tigers tamed in defeat to Bristol

Another Tigers defeat

The visitors were 7-1 up at the half and had extended that to 9-1 by the end of the night.

Man of the match for the visitors was Christian Mohr while Tigers best player, on an otherwise night to forget, was Ryan Lewis.

Mohr was involved in the first goal of the night after his shot was blocked only to fall into the path of Solder who fired home.

The goals then just kept coming for the visitors with a standout moment from Bristol’s Harewood who danced around a couple of Tigers players before flipping it into the net to make it 4-0.