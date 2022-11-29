Telford Tigers boss Tom Watkins bemoans ‘sloppy’ performance

Telford Tigers’ Jason Silverthorn forces the puck home after a goalmouth scramble. Picture: Steve Brodie

Telford were still without Jonathan Weaver, Scott McKenzie and Deakan Fielder but were able to add Charlie Webb from the Laidler Division squad to bolster the line up.

But they failed to convert their chances and allowed their opponents to make hay at the other end – just 24 hours after letting another five goals in their defeat at Swindon Wildcats on Saturday evening.

After the game, Watkins said: “It was a disappointing result. I thought we were sloppy through the first period but in the second period we were pretty much camped in the Bees’ zone. That period ends tied as we were guilty of not taking chances, executing on the power play and weren’t clinical or didn’t get our heads up around the front of the net for a better option.

“Of course when luck is not going your way the puck hits an official and lands on a Bees’ players stick and it’s in the back of the net three seconds later. Unfortunately that is one of those things that you have to accept, get your head up and work harder.