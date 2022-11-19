Notification Settings

Telford Tigers set for a big Leeds double

By Lewis Cox

Telford Tigers face the sternest of National Division tests this weekend with a double-header against leaders Leeds Knights.

Tom Watkins’ men head to Planet Ice Leeds tonight (6.30pm) to tackle their Yorkshire hosts who are high on confidence after an almost-perfect start to the campaign, in which they have posted 15 wins and one overtime defeat from 16 outings.

Tigers, by contrast, are fifth after a mixed record of 10 wins and nine defeats from 19 league fixtures.

They return clash at Telford Ice Rink is tomorrow, face off 6pm.

The away fixture provides an opportunity for Watkins’ side to snap a run of three straight defeats on opposition ice.

Telford are boosted by last Sunday’s 4-3 overtime comeback win over Basingstoke.

Watkins has this week added fan favourite Andy McKinney back to his ranks on a two-way agreement from Dragons IHC.

