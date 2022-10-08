Notification Settings

Tom Watkins wants Telford Tigers to find their bite

By Matt Maher

Head coach Tom Watkins has called on Telford Tigers to start taking their chances as they prepare for this weekend’s double-header.

Telford Tigers - Steve Brodie
The Tigers visit last season’s play-off champions Sheffield Steeldogs tonight (7.30pm) before hosting MK Lightening tomorrow (6pm).

Telford are aiming to bounce back after losing matches against Basingstoke and Peterborough last weekend by a single goal and while Watkins declared himself satisfied with the overall performances, he admitted poor finishing was the biggest reason they ended up empty handed.

He said: “We were disappointed not to take at least two points from last weekend, if not all four.

“I thought we played well for large portions of both games and were on the front foot a lot. I really couldn’t fault the guys for the effort.

“In most sports it all comes down to taking your chances. We played for two minutes five-on-three against Peterborough but were unable to score. When that happens you are always going to make things tough for yourself.

“We need some of the guys further down the roster to start chipping in, which will help build their confidence.”

The Tigers line-up will remain unchanged. Jonathan Weaver, Deakan Fielder and Nick Oliver remain unavailable, meaning Watkins will again have only four senior defencemen to call on.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

