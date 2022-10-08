Tom Watkins wants Telford Tigers to find their bite

Telford Tigers - Steve Brodie

The Tigers visit last season’s play-off champions Sheffield Steeldogs tonight (7.30pm) before hosting MK Lightening tomorrow (6pm).

Telford are aiming to bounce back after losing matches against Basingstoke and Peterborough last weekend by a single goal and while Watkins declared himself satisfied with the overall performances, he admitted poor finishing was the biggest reason they ended up empty handed.

He said: “We were disappointed not to take at least two points from last weekend, if not all four.

“I thought we played well for large portions of both games and were on the front foot a lot. I really couldn’t fault the guys for the effort.

“In most sports it all comes down to taking your chances. We played for two minutes five-on-three against Peterborough but were unable to score. When that happens you are always going to make things tough for yourself.

“We need some of the guys further down the roster to start chipping in, which will help build their confidence.”