With just 10 games remaining, Tom Watkins’ side currently sit top of the division with a five-point cushion over second-placed Swindon Wildcats.

Today, Tigers travel to take on Leeds Knights who currently sit fourth in the table.

Then tomorrow they host a Phantoms side who are seventh in the division. And they’ll be aiming for maximum points having beaten MK Lightning last Saturday only to then fall to defeat at home against Bees IHC last Sunday.