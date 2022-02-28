Tom Watkins: Telford Tigers deserved nothing

Joe Aston

The Tigers struggled to impose their passing game on Sunday night as they went down 5-3 at Telford Ice Rink.

It followed a thrilling shootout win for the Tigers 24 hours earlier at Milton Keynes Lightning that put them five points clear at the top of the National Ice Hockey League.

That lead remains intact after their defeat to Bees after nearest challengers Swindon Wildcats were themselves beaten by Leeds Knights on Sunday.

Watkins felt his team did match the effort shown by Bees.

“It was a very disappointing performance, we didn’t get going at all,” Watkins said.

“One team are playing for a play-off place and one team playing for first place but only one team showed the spirit, desire and determination required at this stage of the season.

“Every game means something right now and to be outworked by a team who have played three games in three days with their three lines out working our four lines is not acceptable.

“They made us battle in the trenches and even in situations where we had the numerical advantages along the walls they still came up with pucks they had no right to.