Telford Tigers looking for third victory on the spin tonight

Telford Tigers are looking to grab their third victory on the spin as they host Leeds Knights tonight.

Tom Watkins’ charges are in action from 6.30pm at Telford Ice Rink and will want to carry on building momentum, ahead of going to Sheffield Steeldogs tomorrow for their last game of 2021.

Tigers enjoyed a 6-2 home win over the Steeldogs last time out, on December 22, and beat Bees 6-3 on the road before that – on December 18.

Knights, meanwhile, come into the encounter after losing the two-legged Autumn Cup final to Swindon Wildcats.

Tigers are currently second in the National League table, having picked up 25 points from 18 matches.

They are six points behind top-of-the-table Wildcats while the Steeldogs and MK Lightning, in third and fourth respectively, are also on 25 points in an exciting title race.

