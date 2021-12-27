Telford Tigers looking for third victory on the spin tonight

Telford Tigers

Tom Watkins’ charges are in action from 6.30pm at Telford Ice Rink and will want to carry on building momentum, ahead of going to Sheffield Steeldogs tomorrow for their last game of 2021.

Tigers enjoyed a 6-2 home win over the Steeldogs last time out, on December 22, and beat Bees 6-3 on the road before that – on December 18.

Knights, meanwhile, come into the encounter after losing the two-legged Autumn Cup final to Swindon Wildcats.

Tigers are currently second in the National League table, having picked up 25 points from 18 matches.