Telford Tigers braced for crunch clash

The Wildcats start the weekend four points clear of Tom Watkins’ Tigers at the summit of the NIHL National League. But Tigers will hope to put a dent in their lead as Swindon descend on ‘the Jungle’ in Telford for a 6pm face off.

Telford, who impressed in a tight 3-2 win in Swindon last weekend, must first negotiate a trip to Yorkshire where they take on Leeds Knights this evening (6.30pm).

Knights have struggled this term and sit seventh in the division of nine. They have won just five league games from 15 outings.