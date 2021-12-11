Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford Tigers braced for crunch clash

By Lewis CoxTelford TigersPublished:

Telford Tigers are primed for a top-of-the-table clash with title rivals Swindon Wildcats tomorrow evening.

The Wildcats start the weekend four points clear of Tom Watkins’ Tigers at the summit of the NIHL National League. But Tigers will hope to put a dent in their lead as Swindon descend on ‘the Jungle’ in Telford for a 6pm face off.

Telford, who impressed in a tight 3-2 win in Swindon last weekend, must first negotiate a trip to Yorkshire where they take on Leeds Knights this evening (6.30pm).

Knights have struggled this term and sit seventh in the division of nine. They have won just five league games from 15 outings.

Tigers starlets Jack Hopkins, Sam Watkins and Finley Howells begin their under-20 World Championship campaign with Great Britain on Monday.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News