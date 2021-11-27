Tom Watkins warns Telford Tigers to avoid a sting from Bees

By Joe Edwards

Head coach Tom Watkins insists Telford Tigers cannot rest on their laurels as they go into a double-header with bottom club Bees.

Tigers travel to Slough today for a 6pm clash before another encounter at Telford Ice Rink tomorrow.

Bees have lost nine of their 12 National League games this season, but Watkins is aware of the threats they pose and says they will not be underestimated.

“Bees have lost a few games and they might be sitting bottom, but they’re never blown away,” said Watkins.

“On any given night, they can pick up points.

“They have a good coach there and good players, so they’re always going to be a threat.

“It’s not a building we’re familiar with, with them having changed from Bracknell to Slough. So, it’ll be a tough test.

“Whenever you play a team back-to-back, something unexpected usually happens.

“We’ll have to be prepared, that’s for sure.”

Tigers are looking to get back to winning ways after suffering their first defeat in eight in the league last weekend, being downed 4-3 by Milton Keynes Lightning.

“One loss in the league won’t change our focus,” added Watkins.

“The confidence and belief should be there amongst the boys.

“It’s been a difficult couple of weeks, having lost the two legs in the Autumn Cup semi-final against Swindon Wildcats. Hopefully, we can start to roll again and begin another winning streak.”

