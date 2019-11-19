Tom Watkins hails Telford Tigers' effort

The Tigers downed former leaders Swindon Wildcats 5-3 on Saturday to move within striking distance and then capitalised on Swindon’s defeat to Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday by defeating Milton Keynes Lightning to reach the summit.

“It was another great result for us after a win the night before in Swindon,” said Watkins. “I think we were probably a little banged up after the Swindon game – it took a lot out of us, but we’ve got a lot of resilience in this group and the boys were ready to play again.

“It was important to make a good start to heap the pressure on Milton Keynes after their result the night before (a 6-2 loss at home). Thankfully we did that and I felt we controlled the game.

“Our penalty kill has been strong all weekend, it really typifies the rest of our game, our spirit and we battle and compete every shift.

“It was a real team effort.”

The Tigers made a bright start to the win over MK with Scott McKenzie going close in the opening seconds, deflecting a Dominik Florian pass on goal, with netminder Dean Skinns making the save.

Skinns could do nothing to prevent Tigers opening the scoring in the third minute.

Fin Howells won the puck in the right circle and passed to Jason Silverthorn behind the goal. The Tigers’ captain immediately passed the puck to Brandon Whistle, who shot low into the net first time.

With almost the first action of the second period, MK levelled the score, Tomas Kana reacting first in a goalmouth scramble.

Tigers retook the lead less than two minutes later when James Smith sent Jack Watkins clear on the left-hand side to hit the puck into the net off the post.

Skinns thwarted Whistle with a terrific glove save, but Telford extended their lead in the 28th minute, while on power play, with Watkins again on target.

Home netminder Brad Day was called on to make a fantastic save from Cale Tanaka and the Tigers almost immediately grabbed their fourth at the other end.

Danny Rose hit a slap shot from the blue line that deceived Skinns and went in over his blocker.

MK got one back during a period of sustained pressure the Tigers otherwise survived before Telford wrapped it up with a pair of identical goals.

On both occasions, Ross Kennedy hit a slap shot from the blue line, which was tipped in by Silverthorn to complete a 6-2 victory.