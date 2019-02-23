Tigers urged to overcome Clarkson exit

Tigers go into action this weekend knowing star man Doug Clarkson will return home to Canada afterwards for personal reasons.

The 6ft 5in forward, who played for Tigers in the 2016/17 EPL-winning team before going to train as a firefighter in his homeland, returned earlier this season.

But he will make his final appearance in Shropshire tonight (7.00) when Blackburn Hawks are the visitors.

And his final game in a Tigers shirt will be tomorrow away to NIHL Moralee North bottom club Nottingham Lions.

“I’m sure there will be people from the outside saying ‘That’s it, that’s the end of Tigers’ hopes’,” said Watkins.

“That should give us motivation. I see it as a challenge and another obstacle that we have to overcome.

“It’s come out of the blue and it was a big shock when Doug told me.

“But we must respect his decision and he goes with our best wishes. He’s been a big friend of the club.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of people come tonight to support Tigers and to say farewell to Doug.”

Tigers are unable to replace Clarkson with the deadline for signing players having passed on January 31.

But Watkins is hoping that gives the opportunity for another member of his squad to step up.

“I’m going to try a few guys in a few different positions.” he added.

Tigers go into tonight’s game in second having been knocked off top spot by Hull Pirates’ 13-2 thrashing of Sheffield Steeldogs on Thursday night.