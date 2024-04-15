Cecely nets a winning double in senior event

Having teamed up with Eloise Owen to get the better of Sarah Breeze and Joanna Morris 6-1, 6-3 in the over-50s ladies’ doubles final, Cecely added another trophy as the winner of the over-60s final.

She partnered Judy King to a 6-4, 6-1 triumph over Judy Edwards and Louise Fisher on the indoor courts at The Shrewsbury Club.

The winners of the over-70s ladies’ doubles final were Liz Boyle and Jane Williams as they beat Jane Brown and Margaret Jones 6-4, 6-2.

Cheryl Evans and Samara Pateman were 7-6, 6-0 winners over Alison McDonald and Lynda Richards in the over-35s ladies’ doubles final.

Three age group categories were played on the men’s side during a busy and enjoyable three days of tennis.

Dylan Edwards and Seb Slater lifted the over-35s men’s title with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Eustace Johnson and Mark Wilson.

Matt Humphries and Peter Wilding overcame the same partnership of Eustace and Mark 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 in the men’s over-50s event.

Don Brown and Granville Stacey beat Edward Liddy and John Sellek 5-6, 6-2, 10-8 to win the men’s over-75s doubles title.

The popular competition featured a host of excellent matches and the atmosphere was wonderful throughout. Thanks were extended to Liz Boyle and Simon Haddleton for running the competition, as well as Keith Smith, the president of Tennis Shropshire, for presenting the trophies.