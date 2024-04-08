Shifnal edge to glory following thrilling finale

A 4-1 success against Dawley G saw Shifnal end tied on points and game outcomes with Dawley D at the top of the standings, but Shifnal were crowned champions by winning the head-to-head clash, eight frames to seven over three matches played.

The journey to victory wasn’t easy for Shifnal, as Dawley G’s Laki Badhan struck first with a stunning victory over Keith Price.

However, Shifnal rallied, with standout performances from Matt Davies, Steve Powell, John Fallows, who made a fine 59 break, and Ian Duffy seeing them across the line.

Maddocks C sealed third place by defeating Maddocks D 4-1 win.

Ballpoint A finished fourth after beating Bayley B, in a thrilling match that saw Tom Maxfield roll in a superb 71 break.

In Division Two, Wistanswick celebrated their title win in style with a resounding 5-0 victory against Bayley Z.

Adam Rodgers, Craig Campbell, Paul Proctor, Jimmy Kelly, and Jason Boyd were all in fine form.

Despite losing 3-2 to Anstice, Ballpoint B secured promotion, while Bayley L defeated Bayley D 4-1 and Maddocks E edged out Dawley C 3-2, thanks in part to Steve Downs’ 33 break.

In individual accolades, Fallows claimed the highest break trophy in Division One with an outstanding 100, while Paul Harper once again topped the charts for most wins.

In Division Two, Noel Stone’s 60 break earned him the highest break honour. Nigel Wallcroft and Craig Campbell lead the way in most wins.