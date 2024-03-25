Brezwyn and Coffey pocket silverware

Broseley’s Brezwyn has been crowned Over 60’s champion for a second time, while Alveley's Coffey Jnr pocketed the Under 35’s Cup for a third consecutive year.

Brezwyn got the better of Alveley's Chris Jepson in his final showdown.

Some decent potting saw him take the first frame before he turned on the style in frame two, rolling in an excellent break of 71 to seal victory.

It was the 18th time Brezwyn has won one of the league's individual competitions.

Coffey Jnr beating Josh Summers (St. John’s) to claim the Under-35 honours.

But this time, his win was a little more fortuitous than on the two previous occasions.

Throughout the match there was very little to chose between the players.

Both games were won by Coffey Jnr by taking the final black , and both were won by just a single point.

In the second frame Summers went for a fine cut of the final black into the middle pocket. It appeared to be on its way but the white came back off the bottom cushion and knocked the black off course. That left an easy potting opportunity for Coffey Jnr, and he took full advantage.

Results

Over 60’s Final: Mick Brezwyn 2, Chris Jepson 0 (61-26, 74-17).

35 & Under’s Final: Martin Coffey Jnr 2, Josh Summers 0 (57-56, 48-47)