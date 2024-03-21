Market Drayton Tigers bitten hard after taking lead

The visitors opened the scoring within a minute through Rebecca James, only for Worthen to hit back shortly after with Emma Wyke’s goal.

Olivia Jones, Hannah Fisher, Ella Garbett and Lily Davies also found the net, while Mollie Lenc’s first-half hat-trick made it 8-1 to the hosts at the break.

Lenc and Garbett both scored again after half-time, with substitutes Frankie Breeze (two) and Evie Slater also getting on the scoresheet to complete the 12-1 rout.

Elsewhere in the division, Katelyn Tilston’s hat-trick helped Ellesmere Rangers to an 8-3 win at Meresiders.

Venus Neary (two), Laura Foy, Felicity Townsend, Beth Behan and Nicola Bradley also netted for the dominant visitors.

In the Tom Farmer Shropshire Cup, AFC Telford United beat Whitchurch Alport 1-0 to earn themselves a place in the final.

Abby Beady’s second-half goal made it 5-1 to the Bucks on aggregate, setting up a potential meeting with one of Shrewsbury Town and Shifnal Town whose semi-final was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

And in the Adran Welsh Premier Plate Conference, The New Saints were beaten 3-0 by table-toppers Barry Town.

Three first-half goals gave the hosts a comfortable win, a result that leaves TNS still searching for their first win of 2024.