Travelling teams head home with victory spoils

The top two – BallPoint and Chelmarsh B – both won 4-1, while the bottom two – Chelmarsh A and Alveley C – both lost 4-1.

Leaders BallPoint, collected their points playing against Second Division leaders Broseley A.

For Ballpoint, Paul Harper recorded another win, comfortably beating Matt Smout, while Laki Badhan and Steve Powell pulled through, although finding it not quite so easy overcoming the challenges of Andy Garbett and Gary Watson.

And James Brennan possibly had one of his toughest battles this season when playing against Cameron Barden. Neil Caswell provided Broseley with their consolation by beating Dan Morris in the final frame.

Playing against lowly Alveley C, Chelmarsh B sailed through their first four frames.

Gary Smith, Simon Thomas, Chris Lewis and Paul Manning were never troubled by their opponents, Reg Burton, Jamie Curtis, Brian Arnold and Steve Coldecott.

And it might have been 5-0 to Chelmarsh had Mike Rogers have been able to complete a comeback in the final frame played against Chris Jepson.

Jepson had built up a 30-plus lead but then, as the game was heading towards a conclusion, he conceded two unforced errors which let Rogers back into the game. Needing both the final two balls, Rogers missed an extremely difficult pink to the middle pocket, leaving an easy tap in for Jepson.

It was anticipated that one of the ties of the night would be that played between Shifnal B and Broseley B.

Comfortable wins from Paul Lloyd and Nick Carson, a more challenging positive result from Andy Carson, who beat Matt Judd, and a virtual walkover from Mick Brezwyn, who rolled in a 42 break, confirmed Broseley’s supremacy.

However, the frame of the night was that won by Shifnal’s Carl Walker.

His opponent, Eddie Mullard, had knocked in a 36 break and with only four reds left on the table he was firm favourite to win. But Walker took those last four reds with colours and then the final six colours in a 52 clearance.

Alveley B eased to a 4-1 win at basement boys Chelmarsh A.

Martin Coffey Jnr again demonstrated his skills with a 48 break while thrashing Dave Colebatch 91-1. New signing Gavin Flower, Dave Jones and John Beddows also won. Chelmarsh’s consolation was provided by Will Fensome, who beat Ken Foster.

The final 4-1 win came from Woodfield, at the expense of St John’s B.

Apart from the first frame which was comfortably won by Jason Brown for St John’s, this was the most competitive match of the evening.

The four frames won by Woodfield’s Roger Lees, Chris Jones, Peter Hyland and Richard Castle were all high scoring. And their opponents, Kevin Smith, Mike Crawley, Mark Jones and Pete Williams all played their part but, in the end, had to settle for being second best.

With only four weeks of the League campaign left, it remains tight at the top of the Individuals ‘Most Wins’ tables.

In the First Division, both BallPoint’s Paul Harper and Chelmarsh’s Simon Thomas currently share the lead, having won 15 frames from 16 played.

The Second Division the lead is currently shared by Broseley’s Neil Caswell and Alveley’s Martin Coffey Jnr. Caswell has won 12 out of 15 while Coffey Jnr has won 12 out of 16.

Match Results

Alveley C 1, Chelmarsh B 4: R. Burton 15, G. Smith 92; J. Curtis 4, S. Thomas 85; B. Arnold 27, C. Lewis 79; S. Coldecott 20, P.

Manning 65; C. Jepson 54, M. Rogers 41. Broseley A 1, BallPoint 4: A. Garbett 30, L. Badhan 53; M. Smout 6, P. Harper 67; C.

Barden 60, J. Brennan 71; G. Watson 35, S. Powell 62; N. Caswell 55, D. Morris 21. Chelmarsh A 1, Alveley B 4: P. Skidmore 15, G.

Flower 66; R. Lewis 54, J. Beddoes 55; W. Fensome 65, K. Foster 30; S. Vetch 24, D. Jones 40; D. Colebatch 1, M. Coffey Jnr 91.

Shifnal B 1, Broseley B 4: M. Bailey 21, P. Lloyd 52; C. Walker 72, E. Mullard 51; B. Jones 19, N. Carson 68; M. Judd 44, A, Carson

59; T. Askew 6, M. Brezwyn 96. St. John’s B 1, Woodfield 4: J. Brown 66, J. Morris 14; K. Smith 37, R. Lees 56; M. Crawley 36, C.

Jones 74; M. Jones 31, P. Hyland 50; P. Williams 37, R. Castle 54.