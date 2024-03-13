Jack’s the lad as he nets two medals in Spain

The Rota Open, which took place in Rota, Southern Spain, saw the Shrewsbury-based group gain a total of 22 medals across all category and ability levels in singles, gender doubles and mixed doubles, writes Dan Stacey.

Around 30 PBC UK members, who train at the Shrewsbury Sports Village, travelled out to Spain to compete, and they were joined by fellow members from seven countries including Switzerland, Portugal and South Africa.

After two days and 16 matches, Fennell triumphed with a bronze medal in the singles junior event, as well as collecting bronze with 10-year-old partner William MacClean-Bell in the junior doubles.

As a group PBC UK achieved nine medals in the mixed events, eight in the gender doubles, and five in singles.

Other notable performances from PBC UK’s included 18-year-old Sabrina Edwards Pereira, who lost two sets to one in the final of the 5.0 open ladies doubles against Maria Fernandez, the number one ranked Spanish doubles player.

Jas Tutt and Ariel Perez won gold in the 3.5 category, while director and founder of PBC UK, Fiona Edwards, took home medals in all three categories.

Edwards claimed silver in the only women’s single category, silver in gender doubles 4.5 and bronze in mixed doubles 4.5.

Following on from UK Pickleball’s success in Spain, the upcoming 2024 English Open event – which will be held at the Telford International Convention Centre run by Pickleball England – is expected to attract 2,000 players from all over the globe to come together for the biggest European event of the year.