Telford cheerleading team celebrate day of success

The cheerleading and dance academy performed strongly at Future Cheer’s Heart of England Competition at Manchester Central Arena.

More than 2000 athletes took part including 70 from Telford, aged 7 to 18.

Telford teams were celebrated wins were Youth 2 ‘Lionheart’, Junior 2 ‘Kingdom Cats’, Senior 3 ‘Palace Cats’ and International Non Tumble 2 ‘JackCats’.

To find out more about the club, visit Telfordinfo@cheerathletics.uk or call 07966 966 026.