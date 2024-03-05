Table-toppers march on after comfortable victory

The Premier Division pacesetters proved too strong for lowly Alveley C as they eased to a 5-0 win.

James Brennan was again in excellent form with breaks of 38 and 39 on his way to victory against Steve Coldecott.

Neil Pearson only allowed his opponent, Kath Gill, a single red, while Paul Harper knocked in a modest 28 break on his way to a comfortable win against James Curtis. There were also comfortable wins for Sam Roberts and Steve Powell to leave BallPoint nine points clear at the top.

Chelmarsh B moved back into second place, and with a game in hand on the leaders, after beating their A team 5-0.

A 32-break from Simon Thomas helped him beat Dave Colebatch in the first frame, and Gary Smith and Chris Lewis were always in command in the next two, respectively beating Will Fensome and John Price.

However, Paul Manning had to pull out all the stops to beat Richard Lewis, and Mike Rogers did not have it all his own way when beating Rob Price.

The third 5-0 win of the evening went to Shifnal B, who beat Alveley B. Again the result was not quite as comfortable as it may seem, although John Fellows and Matt Bailey had no trouble beating John Beddoes and Ken Foster, knocking in breaks of 27 and 42

respectively.

Martin Coffey Jnr, Arek Ziemkiewicz and Dave Jones proved a little more challenging for Carl Walker, Ian Postans and Beamer Jones, but couldn’t prevent the whitewash.

St John’s A slipped to third in the table following a 3-2 defeat to Broseley B.

It all started off so well for St John’s when Josh Summers knocked in two 24 breaks against Eddie Mullard. But then an equally impressive win from Broseley’s Simon McLeod against Simon Manning set the tone for a competitive evening of snooker.

Martin Lippitt (St John’s) just managed to pip Andy Carson to restore his side’s lead and then Nick Carson beat Tim Steele, who rolled in a 41 break, to level.

Another closely fought final frame saw Owen Hughes get the better of Ash Wards.

Broseley A came back from 2-0 to win 3-2 at Woodfield.

Chris Jones and Neil Drewett struck for Woodfield before Gary Watson started the turnaround by beating Jason Morris.

The match was concluded by two identical 58-50 scorelines from Matt Smout and Neil Caswell, against Peter Hyland and Roger Lees, to earn Broseley their victory.

The win saw them increase their lead at the top of the Second Division to eight points.