Dawley boys finally pocket a welcome win

After seven previous 3-2 defeats, Harrison Morgan, Hany and Qabir Sabir, Roy, and Mike Bertie saw them over the line.

Front-runners Wistanswick continued their charge towards promotion with a 4-1 win against Maddocks E.

Craig Campbell, Jamie Lennon, Owain Jones, and Adam Rodgers all won, although Maddocks’ Nick Pearce delivered an upset by defeating the in-form Jason Boyd. Meanwhile.

Ballpoint B’s promotion aspirations suffered a setback with a narrow 3-2 loss to promotion rivals Bayley D. Adrian Smith, Ryan Dudley, and Morgan Davidson won for Bayley D.

Bayley L claimed a 3-2 victory over Bayley E.

In Division One, Dawley B maintained the pressure on leaders Shifnal with a strong 4-1 win against Bayley B. Despite Daniel Manning winning the first frame for Bayley, the in-form Carl Walker, along with Paul Lloyd’s 38 break, Nik Smith, James Brennan, with a 36 break, and Paul Harper, with a superb run of 48, sealed Dawley’s victory.

Shifnal edged past Maddocks A, triumphing 3-2 despite Greg Knuess defeating the previously unbeaten Keith Price.

Wins from Zenon Lembicz, Ian Duffy, and Mike Dorey secured the victory, with Daz Wincott claiming the final frame.

Relegation-threatened Maddocks C secured a crucial win against Bayley A, courtesy of Mike Wainwright, Joe Oliver, and Darren Pountney.