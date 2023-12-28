End of year celebrations for Bridgnorth duo

Edwards was successful at a colour belt grading and has been promoted to yellow belt.

Instructor Anna Bradford said: “Farren performed really well under pressure as he was the only person of his grade in his session, and the only person from our club in his session, too. But he was focused and completed all of the aspects of the grading successfully.”

Meanwhile Plant has been named as the club’s Student of the Year.

Bradford said: “We had to be doubly sure that Ava deserved this award as she’s our daughter! But the child of any sports coach/instructor will tell you that it’s not an easy position to be in and usually brings more criticism than anything. We wanted to celebrate Ava’s huge improvement in confidence, attitude and ability.

“She has been training with us for six years and this year she has shown a big change.

“She’s a better partner, she’s working well and communicating well with others, and copes happily in among the teen/adult group as well as the kids. Ava is sparring well and putting in lots of effort to crack her patterns.”