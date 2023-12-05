Battle for cup glory proves a tense affair

Ballpoint and Chelmarsh B had already earned their First Division places in the last four thanks to their superior league positions. The same could be said for the Second Division qualifiers Broseley A, Alveley B and St John’s B.

That left three places up for grabs from the remaining six teams, and all three matches were close run events finishing with 3-2 scorelines.

Lacking a full team, perhaps Woodfield may have considered themselves a trifle unlucky to succumb to Broseley B in the first of these three matches.

They were one frame down from the start and, basically, that is how the match played out.

Chris Jones, aided by a 39 break when playing against Eddie Mullard, levelled the score. Andy Carson then followed up by beating Neil Drewett to restore Broseley’s lead.

Woodfield then again levelled through Jason Morris, who beat Nick Carson. In a closely-

contested final frame, Owen Hughes just managed to see Broseley over the finishing line by beating Callum Drewett.

St John’s A’s 3-2 win over Shifnal B was another very closely-

contested affair, and a match that could have gone either way.

Martin Lippitt just managed to pip Carl Walker in the first frame to give the home team the lead. Matt Bailey then responded for Shifnal, with an excellent performance that included a 38 break against Simon Manning.

Two close encounters saw Ash Ward outwit Ian Postans to put St John’s back in front, and then Matt Judd levelled by beating Josh Summers.

And so it came down to the decider where Tim Steele secured St John’s a place in the semi-

final with a comfortable win over Chris Petford.

Chelmarsh A made their way into the last four of the Second Division League Cup by beating Alveley C 3-2.

No dramas in this one as Chelmarsh won the first three completed frames. Both Bill Dobson and Richard Lewis overwhelmed their opponents, Kath Gill and Reg Burton, to put Chelmarsh 2-0 up.

Frame three was much closer and Alveley’s Brian Arnold had the upper hand for much of the frame against Will Fensome, but imploded when on the final colours and Fensome won on the final black. The final two frames were won by Alveley’s Steve Coldecott and Chris Jepson.

The First Division semi-finals see Broseley B take on Ballpoint, while St John’s A face Chelmarsh B.

In the Second Division clashes, Chelmarsh A tackle Broseley A and Alveley B v St John’s B go head-to-head.

The first legs will be played on Tuesday, December 12 with the return legs taking place on Tuesday, January 9.

Quarter-final results

First Division: Broseley B 3, Woodfield 2: E. Mullard 14, C. Jones 76; A. Carson 63, N. Drewett 29; N. Carson 25, J. Morris 64; O. Hughes 56, C. Drewett 46; Frame 5 Walkover for P. Thompson, Broseley B. St. John’s A 3, Shifnal B 2: M. Lippitt 68, C. Walker 52; S. Manning 36, M. Bailey 67; A. Ward 53, I. Postans 41; J. Summers 51, M. Judd 71; T. Steele 64, C. Petford 41.

Second Division: Alveley C 2, Chelmarsh A 3: K. Gill 43, B. Dobson 75; R. Burton 29, R. Lewis 63; S. Coldecott 45, P. Skidmore 20; B. Arnold 30, W. Fensome 43; C. Jepson 63, R. Price 55.