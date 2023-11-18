Matt’s the man as Telford fight back in style

The first half was an even affair, with both teams looking cagey, and chances being limited. Telford’s best chance came from a drag flick from Callum Stacey, which rattled the post, with Tom Mallett also seeing a reverse stick strike a few minutes later being smothered by the goalkeeper at close range.

At the other end Leek created a few opportunities but were generally well marshalled by the Telford defence.

They saw a shot flash across the face of the goal, while the home side’s one penalty corner of the half was fired straight at keeper Neil Davies.

The deadlock was finally broken when a baseline pass across the Telford goal saw a scramble, with Leek being the first to react to a rebound off Davies.

The first half finished with Leek leading 1-0.

Telford started the second half the brighter of the two teams, causing Leek problems, but being unable to carve out any clear opportunities, however Leek again struck first in the second half, with a converted penalty corner.

This could have dispirited Telford, but they struck back almost immediately; Richardson's long ball was helped on by Sam Pratt to Noah Higginson, who found Mallett in the D for a smart finish for his sixth goal of the season.

Unfortunately for Telford the comeback was short lived, when a ball into the D was deflected at close range into the goal by the Leek attacker.

3-1 remained the final score, which was a fair reflection on the game.

Telford now host Loughborough Town next week, knowing that this is a game that they need to get something out of.

The Men’s second team moved to the top of Division 4 West, with a well fought 5-4 win over Finchfield’s 2nd team.

Matt Hadley-Moore scored four, moving his season total to 13, whilst Owen Shave grabbed a goal to complete a comeback from 3-0 down at half time.

The Men’s 3’s came out on the wrong side of a close score line, losing 4-3 to local rivals Bridgnorth. Roman Randel, Eddie Sykes and Jason Trickett were the scorers in the game.

The Men’s fourth team earned a vital point from a 0-0 draw with Old Wulfs as they look to move away from the drop zone of Division 8 North West. Despite having chances to win it, both sides lacked a clinical touch that saw the game end in a stalemate.

The Men’s 5th side continued their push for promotion out of Division 10 North West, with a 5-2 win over mid-table side Bloxwich 4’s.

Captain Ewan De Vere led the way with a brace, with Edward Follos, Peter Scales and Samuel Langford also getting on the scoresheet.

On the Ladies side of the club, the first team suffered a tough loss at home, losing 4-1 to Towcester 4-1, with Megan Lancaster scoring Telford’s goal.

The Ladies 2nd team won 1-0 away from home against Leek 2’s, with Eliza Brannen scoring Telford’s winner, sweeping Bella Hart’s shot through the goalkeeper.

The Women’s 3rd side also won, picking up a 2-0 home win against Stone 2’s, thanks to Charlotte Goodwin and Sandra Pattinson.

The Ladies 4’s Development side picked up another convincing win, also winning 5-2, away to Lichfield 7’s Development side, with the goals from Alisa Agarwal (2), Aimee Stoker, Erin Baran, Niamh Wordley.