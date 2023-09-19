Shifnal looking good following second success

The second week of action saw Shifnal secure a resounding 5-0 victory over Maddocks C.

Keith Price, John Fallows, Jordan Walker Price, Ian Duffy and Mike Dorey completed the whitewash.

Bayley A have also made an impressive start in the top-flight and edged to a tight 3-2 win over the other promoted team, Bayley B.

Dave Finney and Gavin Smallwood stood out for the A team, while Daniel Manning and Chris Baugh delivered crucial wins for the B team.

The decider match between Brian McMillan and Chris Smith went in favour of Bayley A, securing them the second spot in the league.

In another exciting match, Ballpoint A emerged victorious with a 4-1 win against Dawley, led by Tom Maxfield’s impressive break of 60.

Dan Morris, Pete Nolan and Neal Pearson added to Maxfield’s success. John Rawlings won for Dawley.

In Division Two, Anstice and Bayley share the top spot with seven points each.

Anstice managed a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Wistanswick side.

Craig Campbell and Adam Rodgers gave Wistanswick a strong start, but the experienced Mark Jones, Nigel Wallcroft, and Billy Watson led Anstice to a comeback victory.

Bayley E won 4-1 against Bayley Z, with standout performances from Andy O’Brien, Steve Hoof, Darren Rowley and Dave Beyer.

Ballpoint B team rebounded from a disappointing start the previous week with a convincing 4-1 win over Bayley L.

Bayley B secured a 3-2 win over Maddocks E, with top performances from Steve Downs, who achieved a 25-break, and Simon Yeats, who impressed with two 21-breaks, despite their narrow 3-2 loss.