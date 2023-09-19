Brennan starts in red-hot form with a brilliant ton

Snooker

The league’s reigning Individuals champion rolled in a magnificent 121 break during his side’s victory against Alveley B.

It was Brennan’s best break in a competitive match and only the third break recorded in the 120s in the league’s 72-year history. And it would have been the league’s highest break ever had the black ball not eluded him for a total clearance.

His opponent, Martin Coffey, could only stand and admire Brennan’s exceptional performance.

Meanwhile, Ball Point, who went under the guise of Maddocks last year, put down their marker for retaining the title with a thumping 5-0 victory over Alveley B. The match also included a modest 39 break from Paul Harper.

Last season’s runners-up, Broseley B, also made a winning start by just managing to pip Woodfield 3-2.

The match included breaks in the 30s from Woodfield’s Chris Jones and Callum Drewett, and another from Broseley’s Owen Hughes and a 29 from Hughes’s team-mate Andy Carson.

Despite Drewett’s gallant effort, he still succumbed to Broseley’s Nick Carson, while Carson lost to Jones in probably the most competitive frame of the evening.

St John’s A’s Josh Summers was another player to make a cracking start to the season, knocking in a 60 break as he put the B team’s Mike Crawley to the sword. The A team went on to win 4-1, with Mark Jones providing St John’s B with their consolation.

A similar 4-1 win was recorded by Shifnal B, who beat Broseley A, thanks to Chris Petford, Carl Walker, Matt Bailey and Ian Postans. Neil Caswell continued where he had left off last season to give Broseley a deserving point.

Alveley C notched only their second win in four seasons, and it came against new-boys Chelmarsh A.

A 4-1 score seemed too good to be true, and perhaps to some extent it was. The first two frames, won by Norman Jones and Reg Burton, went to the final black, and Chris Jepson struggled to win with the pink.

Chelmarsh’s consolation was won by Pete Skidmore by also potting the final black. Alveley’s Brian Arnold appeared to have been the only player to record a convincing win.

Match Results