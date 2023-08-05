Lightmoor are all kitted out

Lawley Lightmoor Galazy Under-12s in their new kit

The Wellington-based company will sponsor the Telford side for the next term as they will move up to the next level of football involving bigger pitches and 11-a-side games.

Team head coach Andy Jones is pleased to secure the sponsorship from the local business for his grassroots side.

He said: “I am extremely passionate about the youngsters having a full personalised kit with jackets and training kits so they all feel like one team and feel proud to walk out onto that pitch.

“I feel being able to offer them a smart, well-designed, good, quality kit makes a difference to them. They feel valued and supported which is important.

“Nobody should turn up to training or a game worried about the kit they are in or potentially parents not being able to afford a kit. By securing the very generous sponsorship donated by Kirsty and Rhea at J&PR it means we have no worries ahead of next season.

“We understand there’s many grassroots sports teams in Telford looking for sponsorship and all I would say to businesses is, if you are approached then please stop for a minute and consider it, every pound helps and makes such a difference to the youngsters.”

Kirsty Smallman, managing director of J&PR added: “We are pleased to be able to support them and they look fantastic in their new kit ahead of the new season.