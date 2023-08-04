Gala success for Northgate swimmers

Northgate Swimming

The competition for their younger competitors took place on July 15 with swimmers from as young as six, many for the first time, competing in official races.

Races varied in length from 25m to 100m in distance, and almost every swimmer had at least one personal best. Both 11-year-old Emily Gurr and 10-year-old Rory Yarnley entered nine events, and Gurr picked up eight gold and two silver medals, while Yarnley earned one gold less and two silver medals in a busy night of racing.

Eleven-year-old Reece Thomas came away with a 100 per cent win record from his seven races, earning seven gold medals, while eight-year-olds Oliver Lloyd secured podium places and two gold medals across five races likewise to Alice Allan-Smith, who earned an extra gold medal in the 25m backstroke race.

Northgate Swimming Club has given thanks to the Wenlock Olympian Society for their support and were delighted to welcome their chairman Jordan Spilsbury.