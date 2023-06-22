Junior football team to climb the Wrekin dressed as tigers

The Tigers U7 team

The Wrekin Tigers are trying to raise funds for new kit, equipment and tournament expenses for the new season when they step up to the under-eights.

To raise the money, the team are climbing the Wrekin - all dressed as tigers on Sunday, July 2 at 11am.

Emily Shepherd, a parent of one of the team members said: "Our little lads are walking up the Wrekin to raise funds for the new season ahead.

"The parents are also joining in so it It is a real family affair with a picnic to celebrate at the top."