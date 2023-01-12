Old rivals are all set for another final showdown

With Chelmarsh B having already eliminated Maddocks in the semi-final back in December, Broseley B ensured the same two clubs will line up in the final for the third successive year.

Broseley’s last four victims on this occasion were the other half of Chelmarsh – Chelmarsh Sc.

Leading 4-1 from the first leg, Broseley wasted no time increasing that advantage when Nick Carson beat Ian Postans in the first frame.

Wins from Steve Jones and Matt Judd, against Pete Thompson and Eddie Mullard respectively, briefly kept Chelmarsh in the game. But any thoughts of a spectacular comeback were dashed by Craig Griffiths, who comfortably beat Terry Askew, to secure an 11th successive final appearance for Broseley.

In the Second Division League Cup semi-finals, Broseley A overturned a 3-2 first-leg deficit to beat Woodfield.

Neil Caswell and Matt Smout took the first two frames to put them in front before Woodfield’s Neil Drewett levelled things up.

But Broseley were not to be denied and wins from Cameron Barden and Andy Garbett saw them through.

The most captivating match of the evening was the one between Alveley B and St. John’s B.

St. John’s held a 3-2 lead from the first leg, which was increased by Mike Crawley.

Tom Weaver kept Alveley’s hopes alive before Pete Williams hit back to give St. Johns a 5-3 lead.

However, Martin Coffey Jnr and Dave Jones both packed an Alveley punch, sending the match to a tie-breaker frame.