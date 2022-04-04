Title triumph in Bridgnorth Snooker League completes the clean sweep for Mick

snooker

Brezwyn became only the third player to have won both the Under-25s and Over-60s trophies during his lifelong career of playing in the Bridgnorth Snooker League.

This season’s final took place at St John’s Club in Kidderminster where Broseley ace Brezwyn, who had beaten Mike Rogers, from Chelmarsh, and Kevin Hawkins, from St John’s, in the earlier rounds squared up to the current holder of the trophy, Chris Lewis (Chelmarsh).

The battle for silverware proved to be a cagey affair with no big breaks but lots of safety play from both players.

However, on the night Brezwyn proved to be the much stronger of the two players and comfortably wrapped up a 2-0 victory (67-13 and 71-18) to clinch the Ted Heath Cup.

The other two players to have won both the Over-60s and Under-25s are Chelmarsh duo Rogers and Lewis. And, like those two, Brezwyn can now also boast of having won every major trophy that the league has to offer.

There was also another piece of silverware decided on the night.

It’s a sign of the times perhaps, the fact that the league now refers to the Eddie Brewer Under-25s competition as being for under-35s.

Only five players took part in this season’s competition which meant just one preliminary match, two semi-finals and the final.

But that should not take anything away from those that did participate and Alveley’s young Martin Coffey Jnr proved a worthy winner.

Coffey Jnr eliminated Josh Summers ( St John’s), a winner in 2016, in the last four.

His opponent in the final was Andy Carson, a winner of the trophy in 2010 and 2020, who had beaten Chelmarsh’s Richard Lewis and Shifnal’s Ben Godding to book his shot at glory.

Again, not a classic final with the duo cancelling each other out during the early exchanges in the two frames that were played.

But it was Coffey Jnr who finished the stronger in both, and who mopped up the final colours for a thoroughly deserved 2-0 (55-26 and 69-35) victory.