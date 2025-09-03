Shropshire FA unveils game-changing business partnership opportunities – your gateway to delivering real social impact

Shropshire Football Association (Shropshire FA) today launches its compelling ‘Business Partnership Brochure,’ presenting an unmissable opportunity for forward-thinking businesses to make a genuine difference in their community while achieving meaningful corporate social responsibility goals.

The Numbers That Tell the Story

With over 13,000 players, 1000 teams, 170 clubs, 11 leagues, 14 county cup finals and 6000+ registered volunteers across Shropshire, grassroots football is already transforming lives.

Shropshire FA Unveil Business Partner Brochure

Now, progressive businesses have the chance to amplify this impact while gaining tangible returns on their community investment.

Shropshire FA works with many well known business partners

Why Smart Businesses Are Choosing Football Partnerships

The newly released brochure demonstrates how football partnerships deliver measurable social value that directly benefits local communities:

Businesses can partner with Shropshire FA on a number of projects and initiatives across the grassroots sport

Health & Wellbeing Revolution

Combat rising obesity and mental health challenges through increased physical activity.

Support NHS priorities by promoting preventative healthcare through sport.

Create positive mental health outcomes for participants of all ages.

Community Cohesion That Works

Bridge social divides and reduce isolation through shared sporting experiences.

Build stronger, more connected neighbourhoods where businesses thrive.

Foster genuine community pride and belonging.

Inclusion & Opportunity

Champion equality by expanding access for women, girls’ and disabled participants.

Support youth development and reduce anti-social behaviour.

Create pathways for underrepresented communities.

Partnership Opportunities That Deliver

The brochure outlines flexible partnership packages designed to match business objectives with community needs:

Female Football Development – Tap into the fastest-growing sector of the game.

County Cup Competitions – Associate your brand with prestigious local football heritage and community pride.

Youth League Support – Shape the next generation while building brand loyalty.

Referee Development Programmes – Support the officials who keep the game fair and safe.

Coaching Development – Invest in skilled leadership that elevates standards across the county.

Disability Football Programmes – Demonstrate genuine inclusivity credentials.

Mental Health & Wellbeing Initiatives – Address critical societal challenges.

Volunteer Development – Strengthen the community foundation that supports local business.

Proven Success Stories

The brochure showcases existing partnerships that are already delivering results, including Telford based SEAH's groundbreaking support for female grassroots football, McDonalds support for the grassroots heroes of the county game and Salop Leisure's commitment to league development.

These case studies demonstrate how businesses are achieving authentic CSR outcomes while gaining valuable community visibility.

Your Invitation to Make a Difference

Andy Weston, CEO of Shropshire FA, commented: "We're not asking businesses to simply sponsor - we're inviting them to invest in their community's future. Every partnership creates a ripple effect of positive change that extends far beyond the football pitch. The overall social, health and economic return on investment from grassroots football in Shropshire is over £128 million, so this is your opportunity to be part of something bigger."

Ready to Kick Off Your Partnership?

The comprehensive new Business Partnership Brochure is now available, featuring detailed partnership options, impact measurements and success stories from businesses already reaping the rewards of grassroots football investment.

To download your copy of the brochure or arrange a no-obligation partnership discussion, contact: Shropshire FA CEO Andy Weston at: Andy.Weston@ShropshireFA.com or call Andy on 07435 362769

Download your copy at: issuu.com/shropsfa/docs/sfa_partner_brochure_2025_10da71ef20b91c