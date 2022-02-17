Wrockwardine Wood end unbeaten run

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Juniors produced their best Premier Division display of the campaign to secure a 2-0 success and inflict a first defeat in 17 league games on the title hopefuls.

Nick Walsh opened the scoring for Wood after 19 minutes and a strike from Jamie Porter 13 minutes from full time sealed the deal.

Hodnet are still top of the standings but their defeat has opened up a window of opportunity for Shrewsbury Juniors, who are 10 points behind but have four games in hand.

Dawley Town moved up to fifth in the table following a 3-1 triumph at home to Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Liam Jones, George Lees and Sam Robinson were on target for Dawley with Joseph Marsh replying.

Newport Town served up a five-star display to sink visiting Shawbury United U23s.

A solitary strike from Luke Matthews separated the sides at half-time but Town took charge after the break.

Eric Mensah added goal number two on 59 minutes with Ben Evans making it 3-0 from the penalty spot a minute later. Ben Jones cut the deficit but late goals from debutant Asa Dean and John Matthews rounded off a good day for the hosts.

Madeley Sports moved into pole position in Division One thanks to a comfortable 4-0 win against Saha Rovers.

Goals from Shaun Davies, Mark Pritchard and Adam Smith saw Sports lead 3-0 at the break.

Davies then wrapped up the scoring in the second half as Sports moved a point clear of Broseley and with a game in hand on their title rivals.

The Premier League Cup action saw Church Stretton Town, Gobowen Celtic and Shrewsbury Juniors all progress to the quarter-finals.

Church Stretton secured a 3-0 win at home to Ludlow thanks to goals from James Hill, Jack Davis and Tom Carter.

Gobowen Celtic get the better of Morda United by the odd goal in five.

Joe Pierpoint netted twice for Celtic with Ed Rogers grabbing their winning goal five minutes from time. Louie Millington and Danny Barton scored for Morda.

Alex Beddows and Luke Parry found the net for Wem Town but they couldn't prevent visiting Shrewsbury Juniors running out 4-2 winners.