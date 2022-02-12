Postans pots his way to an impressive win in Bridgnorth Snooker League

The performance of the evening belonged to Shifnal’s Ian Postans, who was on top form during his victory against Alveley’s Brian Arnold.

The previous week, Arnold beat Postans in a league match without the aid of a handicap.

But a 49-point start proved insufficient on this occasion as Postans rattled in breaks of 48 and 32 to sew up a 98-65 success and a place in the last 16.

Broseley’s Matt Smout’s was also in good form, knocking in a 46 break on his way to victory over Chelmarsh’s Mike Rogers.

Dave Jones (Alveley) enjoyed a run of 34 on his way to beating fellow clubman Steve Coldecott, while Broseley’s Owen Hughes’ win against Chris Lewis (Chelmarsh) included a 33-break.

There were also a number of close encounters with Broseley’s Andy Carson and Andy Garbett, Chelmarsh’s Simon Thomas, and John Wright from Alveley all triumphing on the final black.

Comeback

Alveley’s Martin Coffey Junior recorded one of the best comebacks of the evening against Jason Brown (St John’s).

Having added to his handicap advantage, Brown built up a 40-point lead. Coffey notched a 30-break to bring himself back into the game but only for Brown to again race ahead.

However, Coffey refused to give in and closed the gap with pots and a number of successful snookers.

The players were level on the blue before Brown left his opponent with two easy pots to close out the game.

Wright and Brian Edwards (Broseley) are the only two surviving 49er’s (players with a 49 or more handicap) through to the last 16. Wright squeezed past fellow 49er Roy Dickenson (St Johns) while Edwards, beat fellow clubman Pete Thompson.

The second round and quarter-finals will be played on Tuesday, March 1.