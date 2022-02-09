Ludlow Town Colts claim derby spoils

ludlow

A feisty South Shropshire showdown in the Herefordshire County League served up five goals with Colts coming out on top 3-2.

New signing Jack Dwyer, Adam Dovey and Luke Hicks, from the penalty spot, scored for Colts with Calum Gibbons and Ryan Clarke on target for the hosts.

On a heavy pitch, it was Colts who struck first.

Striker Kieron Hollis saw his shot saved by former Ludlow keeper Kieron Roche keeper but the ball rolled into the path of Dwyer and he calmly slotted it away.

Clee Hill responded and forced Colts on to the back foot for most of the half. And their pressure was rewarded when a mix up in the visiting defence saw them equalise. But Colts started the second half as they had done the first, by netting an early goal to edge into a 2-1 lead.

Jabez Smith’s effort was smothered by Roche but Dovey was on hand to latch on to the rebound and place an exquisite shot between two defenders on the line.

Both teams continued to give their all in a lively clash but it was Colts who struck next.

Sam Thomas was fouled in the penalty area with skipper Hicks then stepping up to fire home from the spot. The home side piled on the pressure and gave themselves a lifeline when they reduced the deficit with 20 minutes remaining.

Clee Hill continued to pile forward and created a number of chances but they couldn’t find an equaliser as Colts dug in to claim the points.