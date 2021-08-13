Shropshire Revolution earn bragging rights

Head Coach Neil Holtschke.

The Shropshire defense, led by defensive co-ordinators Alasdair Jarvis and Daniel Hulme, called a perfect game, holding Sandwell’s offense to zero points throughout and forcing multiple turnovers.

Defensive back Rhys Mellings snagged two interceptions and was unfortunate that an interception return for a touchdown was called back for a penalty. Newly converted defensive back Jake Goddard was also able to pick up his first interception for the season as well.

On offense, receivers Chris Smith and Mark Phillips were the stars of the show, both scoring long touchdown passes to seal the 13-0 victory for the Revolution.

Shropshire’s stable of running backs led by Tom Cooper and Chris Treacy were able to gain solid yards on the ground all game to help control the clock and set up great field position for the Revolution offense.

Following the 13-0 victory, head coach John Angell said: “I’m so proud of our players. They did everything that was asked of them, went out and executed the game plan to perfection.