Steve Leach fires Shifnal to another win in first of a double

Former Shropshire captain Leach opened up to fire his side to a five-wicket home victory, getting over the line with just two balls to spare, as Shifnal keep on the coat-tails of Bridgnorth in the Graham Williamson Trophy after five games.

Having put their visitors into bat, Wolverhampton managed 191 largely thanks to half-centuries from Jack Stanley (59) and Will Nield (57).

Mitch Stanley (3-25) and Chad Brandrick (3-18) did the damage with the ball for Shifnal.

And Leach struck 12 fours as he embarked on the chase, eventually falling just shy of his ton. He was ably assisted by skipper Chris Murrall, who added 43 batting at five.

The return fixture takes place on Saturday at Wolverhampton’s Danescourt base.

Shifnal have now won four games on the bounce in Group One of the revised Birmingham League season after an opening-day defeat at Oswestry.

Victory over Wolverhampton was an important one for Murrall’s men, who built on the significant victory at Bridgnorth seven days prior.

The adapted Birmingham League campaign has reached its midway point, with each side having played each other once.

Winners from each of the four Graham Williamson Trophy groups will face each other in a four-team play-off at the end of the season.

Shifnal’s record is identical to Bridgnorth’s, who remain top after a comfortable six-wicket victory at home to basement boys Wem.

The newly-promoted visitors, who are yet to win this season, managed 175 runs from their 40 overs having been put into bat at Cricket Meadow.

Chris Peel Jr (46) top scored for Wem and was helped by Matthew Cohen (29) and Martyn Davies (23).

But experienced Gregory brothers Ian (66) and Simon (46) ensured another good win for Bridgnorth, despite the bowling of Wem’s Tom Astley, who ended with 3-33.

Bridgnorth will look to keep their noses in front with a trip to Wem, who are out to get their first points of the season, on Saturday.

In the group’s other fixture, Oswestry made it three wins from five, condemning Shrewsbury to three defeats from that same period as the two mid-table sides met at Morda Road.

Having put the hosts in and limited them to 181-5 from their 40 overs, Shrewsbury slumped to 135 all out with a disappointing batting display.

Oswestry skipper Warrick Fynn led the way for the hosts, with 74 from 97 balls, assisted by wicketkeeper Josh Coleridge (36) and Josh Darley (34).

But Shrewsbury, who now find themselves fourth in the standings after five games, struggled to muster any response, with Prithvi Bhart’s 18 the best the visitors had to show.

Roman Walker (3-18) was chief destroyer for Oswestry, tearing through Shrewsbury’s top order.

Chris Cathrall and Ben Roberts also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

The pair meet again at London Road on Saturday.