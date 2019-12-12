Shrewsbury sunk by promotion rivals

The trip to Stafford always promised to be a testing one but Shrewsbury will feel hard done by after being on the end of a 5-2 reverse.

Stafford started strongly and took a two-goal lead. But Shrews rallied and reduced the deficit before half-time.

Some quick thinking from youngster Tom McKitterick saw him set up Steve Brookes, who finished smartly from close range.

Stafford then surged 4-1 up after the break before a brilliant individual goal from Liam Daddo-Langlois dragged Shrewsbury back into the contest.

But it was the hosts who had the last say as they bagged a fifth to seal victory and climb into second place.

The defeat saw Shrewsbury, whose next game is at home to Khalsa Leamington on January 11, slip down to sixth.

Ludlow are fourth following a 4-4 draw away to Old Halesonians.

In the West Midlands Premier, Market Drayton drew 2-2 at Sutton Coldfield, while Bridgnorth II lost 2-0 at Stourport.