Shropshire Revolution looking for new recruits

The American National Football League is packed with iconic names, from the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins to the New England Patriots and San-Francisco 49ers.

But the county's own team, Shropshire Revolution, is making waves and opening up its training sessions for budding wide-receivers and quarter-backs to have a go at the sport themselves.

The team, which has about 40 to 45 players and 10 coaches on its roster, will be holding weekly training sessions in Telford from Sunday.

The free sessions, which are open to newcomers, take place from 9.30am to noon at Oakengates Leisure Centre.

Anyone 18 or over is invited to try out, with pads and helmets provided, although people are encouraged to take a mouth guard and studded boots if they have them.

Dan Tomlinson, 33, from Telford, plays defensive tackle for the side, and joined the team after attending one of the taster sessions.

He said: "I had started watching it a few years ago and realised there was a team locally so they had advertised the days and I went down to the first one, they kitted me up and I played for about five weeks of the season and because I really enjoyed it I went back in January."

Dan started around eight games for the side, which made it to the quarter finals of the northern championship, ultimately losing out to Newcastle back in August.

The team plays in the NFC 1 South League alongside Chester, Nottingham, Lancashire, Leicester and Halton, and the side even features players who have lined up for the GB team.

Dan said that the team featured players from across the region and encouraged anyone interested to come down and see for themselves.

He said: "There are around 45 players on the team but we are always looking for fresh new talent whether it is for newbies to the sport or veterans from elsewhere.

"Our players are based all over the Midlands, we have numerous people come down from Walsall, Stafford Cannock and Shrewsbury."

People can find out more information about the side by searching for Shropshire Revolution American Football on Facebook.