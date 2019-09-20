Menu

Palmer will Breeze into Newmarket

Hugo Palmer is currently in favour of supplementing Powerful Breeze for the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket following her impressive display at Doncaster last week.

Trainer Hugo Palmer (left) with Galileo Gold and Frankie Dettori after winning The QIPCO 2000 Guineas Stakes Race run during QIPCO 2000 Guineas Day of the QIPCO Guineas Festival at Newmarket Racecourse. Julian Herbert/PA Wire

An emphatic winner when a 20-1 shot on her debut on the July Course last month, the daughter of Iffraaj proved that effort was no fluke when maintaining her unbeaten record in the Group Two May Hill Stakes.

She does not hold any big-race entries, so would needed to be added to Fillies’ Mile field at a cost of £40,000 – but Palmer insists she is giving him the right signals to head to the Group One contest on October 11.

“She’s come out of the race super – she’s very well and looks tremendous,” said the Newmarket trainer.

“I hope we’ve got a very nice filly to look forward to for next year – and if I was making the decision today, I would be going for the Fillies’ Mile.

“That could change before I have to make the decision, of course. It’s a gorgeous, sunny day today – it’s like summer is still here – and I really couldn’t be happier with her.

“But the weather might change, and she might start to go in her coat in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll see.”

Powerful Breeze is a best priced 25-1 for next year’s 1000 Guineas, while other bookmakers are as short as 16-1.

