Palmer will Breeze into Newmarket

An emphatic winner when a 20-1 shot on her debut on the July Course last month, the daughter of Iffraaj proved that effort was no fluke when maintaining her unbeaten record in the Group Two May Hill Stakes.

She does not hold any big-race entries, so would needed to be added to Fillies’ Mile field at a cost of £40,000 – but Palmer insists she is giving him the right signals to head to the Group One contest on October 11.

“She’s come out of the race super – she’s very well and looks tremendous,” said the Newmarket trainer.

“I hope we’ve got a very nice filly to look forward to for next year – and if I was making the decision today, I would be going for the Fillies’ Mile.

“That could change before I have to make the decision, of course. It’s a gorgeous, sunny day today – it’s like summer is still here – and I really couldn’t be happier with her.

“But the weather might change, and she might start to go in her coat in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll see.”

Powerful Breeze is a best priced 25-1 for next year’s 1000 Guineas, while other bookmakers are as short as 16-1.