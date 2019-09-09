Shropshire's Over 60s end the season with top five finishes

The Over 60s first XI were unbeaten in their first group stage, but failed to win a game in the second phase between the top six sides in the country.

Skipper John Foster, who said he plans to stand down at the annual meeting in the autumn, said: “We continue to give a good account of ourselves.

“An overall finish in the top 10 of the 34 or so counties is a reasonable return, even though, following a weak second phase, if feels like we didn’t do too well!

“It was a disappointing second phase of the season in which the lads never really looked to be at the races – after a first half which promised so much.

“Thanks to everyone for their commitment and enthusiasm – as ever we enjoyed the season even though it was somewhat disjointed because of the weather.”

In their final game against Cambridgeshire at Oswestry, they were indebted to Dave Brammer’s 84 off 92 balls as they were bowled out for 152 with five balls remaining in the innings.

In the reply, Tim Cotton executed three run outs, but only one other wicket fell to a bowler as the visitors reached their victory target in the 40th over.

The second XI travelled to Exhall and Wixford CC to take on Warwickshire, and picked up an early wicket through Danny McIntosh after skipper Andrew Chapman won the toss and chose to field first.

But dropped catches then cost the side as a 232-run second-wicket stand helped put the hosts in charge of the game before Leon Kosciuczyk picked up a couple of late wickets as they finished on 247-3.

In the reply, Chapman and Barry Jones put on 53 in the first 15 offers before the skipper was bowled for 22.

Jones batted through the innings until the final over, reaching 95, before he was bowled trying to get the Shropshire total up to 200. But that target, if not the victory, was achieved to help the visitors pick up a fourth batting point.

Chapman said: “We finished without a win in the top tier second stage of the campaign, but qualification for it in the first season was, nevertheless, an achievement.

“Having begun as a collection of cricketers, few of whom knew anyone else at the start of the season, we have blended into a team which will look forward to future challenges.”