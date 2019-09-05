Experience could be key as Wem chase last-day repeat

Wem brushed aside Quatt 12 months ago to be crowned Shropshire County League champions and a victory or winning draw at Ludlow on Saturday will see then retain their crown.

“It does not get much bigger than this one,” said Peate. “It’s what we’ve been building for all season.

“But it’s nice to have it in our own hands rather than relying on elsewhere.

“It’s always nice to have our destiny in our own hands.

“We’re 15 points ahead of Worfield and with a better head-to-head having beaten them twice, so we need nine points.

“Nine points is a bit awkward and difficult to get, you can’t get them from bonuses so we need a win or winning draw. Because of that it does not change too much for us in that we need a positive result.

“What helps is the situation last year where we had to win the last game of the season to win the league.

“The experience is a massive thing. When you’ve done it once you know what is required and what to expect.

“We’re not taking Ludlow lightly. They’re a good team with good players like Will Sparrow and their overseas Ruel Brathwaite. We’ve still got to be on our game.

“We weren’t last weekend against Whitchurch and we nearly lost so there is no room for complacency.”

Ian Walker will again step into the lead role for Worfield against Quatt with skipper Dale Quiney unavailable.

It’s a huge game for Worfield in more ways than one, with their visitors 10-points behind and aiming to pinch second.

And in terms of the title race, Walker believes all the pressure is on Wem.

“I thinks the pressure is on Wem more than us,” said Walker. “They are the side at the top and they have to stay there.

“We know how we have to approach the game. We have got to do what we are good at, which is put runs on the board first and then try to bowl Quatt out. But we are mindful of Quatt. They are a good side.

“Obviously we want to win the league but that is out of hands. But we want to get a positive result to make sure we finish second at least. The lads deserve that after all the hard work they have put in.”