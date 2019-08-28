Matt Burton: Promotion is a must for Oswestry

The North West Counties First Division South outfit have started the new season on fire with six wins from their first seven games – including Bank Holiday Monday’s superb 2-1 victory over fellow early pacesetters Vauxhall Motors, who remain top on goal difference from Oswestry.

Burton was delighted with his side’s reaction to a first defeat of the season two days earlier, a 4-0 reverse at Sandbach United.

FC Oswestry, who play home games at Park Hall – home of The New Saints – have a strong link with their landlords and have seven members of the TNS squad, including young pros and experienced stalwarts, available to play.

Due to league restructuring next summer, there are four promotion spots up for grabs this term.

Boss Burton said: “It’s been a great start to the season. Vauxhall were the best side we’ve played and we got a reaction from Saturday.

“With the facilities and players I’ve got here it’s hard not to enjoy it. The thing I don’t enjoy is keeping all 19 players happy!

“I’m happy to put pressure on myself. If we don’t go up then questions need asking. We beat Vauxhall and sent out a statement. I back us against anybody with our squad.”

Mike O’Reilly and Harry Bower were on target for Burton’s side against Vauxhall.

Town welcome lower-ranked West Midlands League outfit Bustleholme to Park Hall in the FA Vase first qualifying round on Saturday. (6pm kick-off after TNS game).

St Martins have now lost four on the spin after a double dose of defeats over the Bank Holiday.

There were no shortage of goals in the games involving Paul Moore’s side, who lost 3-2 at their Park Hall home to Stockport Town on Saturday before a 4-2 reverse at Cammell Laird 1907 on Monday.

Dave Easthope and Ross Murphy netted on Saturday for the Saints, who led twice, but were undone by a penalty 13 minutes from time.

And despite Easthope’s third-minute opener at Cammell Laird, the hosts smashed in four goals in 22 minutes for an unassailable lead despite James Durman getting one back before half-time.

St Martins, who started the season with three wins, are 12th. They welcome county rivals Shifnal Town in the FA Vase on Friday evening (7.45pm)

There was still no joy for rock-bottom Ellesmere Rangers as their run of defeats continued.

They have now lost all seven of their league games.

On Saturday they were turned over 4-0 at Stone Old Alleynians, despite going in goalless at the break, as David Ablewhite notched all four for the hosts.

And a lack of concentration cost the north Shropshire side again at home to Abbey Hulton United.

Kevyn Davies broke the deadlock after 78 minutes before Keeylin Thomas struck in the second minute of added-on time. Rangers go to Hinckley AFC in the FA Vase next.