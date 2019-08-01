Dan Williams excited by the talent at his disposal

Haughmond sealed a return to step five of the non-league by finishing runners-up to Tividale in the West Midland League Premier Division last season.

And, following the signings of brothers Jody and Cameron Davies plus the capture of Reece Taylor, Williams is hoping they are better prepared than they were on their last foray into the Midland League two seasons ago which ended in relegation.

“In terms of ability this is the best squad the club has ever had,” said Williams. “The technical ability is frightening.

“Whether we have the experience and character to go with that is the issue.

“This is a tough league and there some good sides and difficult places to go. But the talent is there.”

Williams prefers to work with a tight-knit group at the Shrewsbury Sports Village and will not be changing his ways after his players brought success last term.

The boss wants to reward loyalty and does not foresee too many new faces through the door this summer.

“For us it’s about continuity,” said boss Williams. “These lads never let me down last season. They’re a loyal group.

Advertising

“And in Jody, Camreon and Reece we have brought a few really good players in.

“They are all local lads as well and that’s what I wanted.”

Wide left-player Jody has arrived from St Martins while midfielder Cameron was at Shrewsbury Juniors. Taylor was with Haughmond for the latter stages of last season. But Mond have lost two players with Dave Howells and Kev Renshaw signing for Oswestry.

“It’s a small squad and we know how difficult it will be,” added Williams. We went into it blind last time and we got punished.

Advertising

“But pre-season has been superb, it couldn’t have gone any better and the place is buzzing. We can’t wait to get going.”

Williams is planning to increase links with neighbouring Football League club Shrewsbury Town for the forthcoming season.

Haughmond loaned young defender Dan Walker and midfielder Jack Leask from Town’s academy last term.

One of Haughmond’s key players, Charlie Musselwhite, works within the academy at Montgomery Waters Meadow as lead foundation phase coach.

And after a recent friendly against a Town academy side, Williams has come to an agreement with Salop.

He said: “We played against Town’s youth team and I spoke to (Shrewsbury academy boss) David Longwell. We have a link there in Charlie Musselwhite and it will be a bit more prominent this year.

“If they’ve got players good enough and strong enough then we will take them on loan and it will really benefit both of us.

“That’s a real positive and a no-brainer for us.”

Williams may also look to utilise a dual registration option between Haughmond and the West Midlands leagues below to help give game time to players on the fringes.